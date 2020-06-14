The Pueblo County Coroner is reporting two men who drowned in Lake Pueblo this weekend were military personnel stationed at Fort Carson.
Spc. Zion T. Thompkins, of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center and Pfc. Michael Carter, of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Aviation Helicopter Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div. Both drowned at Lake Pueblo State Park, Colorado Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020, in separate occurrences.
"It is with deep sadness that I must report that we lost one of our Ivy Eagle Soldiers, Pvt. 1st Class Michael Carter," said Col. Scott Myers the commander of 4th CAB, 4th Inf. Div. "We offer our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends, and know that we too feel his loss deeply."
"The 627th Hospital Center is deeply saddened by the loss of Specialist Zion Thompkins, he was professional, possessed a hard work ethic, and was dedicated to serving others. He was loved and respected by his leadership and fellow soldiers, we will miss him," said Col. Hope Williamson-Younce the commander of 627th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Bde, Fort Carson, Colorado. "We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."