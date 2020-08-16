A motorcyclist driving the wrong way on an Interstate 25 off-ramp and his female passenger died in a head-on crash early Sunday south of Colorado Springs, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old Fort Carson solider whose name has not been released was heading south on the northbound off-ramp to South Academy Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. when he collided with the front of a Hummer H2, the State Patrol said in a news release.
Also killed in the crash was a 39-year-old woman whose name has not been released.
Both the Harley-Davidson and the Hummer caught fire. A 63-year-old man in the Hummer had minor injuries and a 56-year-old woman was seriously injured, troopers said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.