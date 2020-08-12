A Fort Carson soldier and a woman were arrested Wednesday in what Colorado Springs police called a "large burglary pattern" targeting construction sites across the Pikes Peak region.
Justin Taylor, 36, and Madison Bloch, 23, were arrested about 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of South Corona Avenue after a joint investigation with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, police said.
The constructions sites were in Colorado Springs, the county and Fort Carson. Police didn't specify what was taken or how many counts the two could face.
Bloch was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of property valued between $5,000 and $20,000, both felonies, court records show. She is held in the El Paso County jail on $2,000 bond. Court records and booking information weren't immediately available for Taylor.
The case remains under investigation.