Fountain police arrested a Fort Carson solider Wednesday night after he allegedly shot at officers standing in a restaurant parking lot south of Colorado Springs, police said.
Three Fountain police officers were standing in the parking lot of 4465 Venetucci Blvd around 9:20 p.m. when they heard several gunshots. Police saw a black truck drive slowly down South Academy Boulevard and fire more gunshots toward officers, police said.
Later, Fort Carson Military Police stopped a black truck before it could enter the post.
Police arrested Michael Hughes, 21, after video footage from a businesses in the 4400 block of Venetucci Boulevard helped officers identify the truck and the occupants as suspects from the earlier shooting.
Hughes was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony first degree assault on a peace officer. Charges were pending for other occupants of the truck, police said.
No injuries were reported.