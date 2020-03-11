A Fort Carson soldier was killed in a crash Tuesday evening near the Big Johnson Reservoir in Security-Widefield, Colorado State Patrol said.

Patrick Goble, 42, was on a 2014 Harley Davidson when he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee driven by Karen Yenglin, 62, at about 5:35 p.m., troopers said. Yenglin continued southbound from a stop sign on Goldfield Drive then collided with Goble, who was eastbound on Fontaine Boulevard. The intersection is near South Powers Boulevard.

Goble, died before reaching a hospital, State Patrol spokesman Josh Lewis said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Yenglin was uninjured.

Alcohol and speed are not being considered as factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing, troopers said.

Goble's death is the eighth traffic fatality in unincorporated El Paso County this year. At this time last year, there were three.

