A man killed in a motorcycle crash last week in Fountain was identified Friday as a Fort Carson soldier.

About 11 p.m. April 5, Fountain police responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Colorado 16 and U.S. 85, a police statement said. Authorities' investigation showed the motorcyclist was traveling west on Colorado 16 when it struck a guardrail on a curve near Bandley Drive, officers said.

Joshua Schoof, 22, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the crash site. Speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash, police said.

After joining the Army in 2016, Schoof served in the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, at Fort Carson, his service record says. He earned several awards during his service, including the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, according to his records.

