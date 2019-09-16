Fort Carson Military Police arrested a 19-year-old private on suspicion of prostitution, Colorado Springs police said Monday.
David Guerra faces several felony charges, including soliciting for child prostitution, patronizing a prostituted child, inducement of child prostitution and keeping a place of child prostitution, court records show.
Police issued a warrant Aug. 26 for Guerra’s arrest after a juvenile reported his sex-for-hire arrangement, police said. Detectives, working with military police, arrested him five days later.
Guerra, who is from Adelanto, Calif., has served in the military for one year and is assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division as a cavalry scout, said Fort Carson spokeswoman Brandy Gill.
His bail is set at $50,000, according to jail records.
Authorities tried to identify all of Guerra’s victims but said there may be more. Anyone who believes they were a victim of Guerra or with information on more victims can call the CSPD Vice/Human Trafficking Unit at 719-444-7729. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.