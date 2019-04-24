A Fort Carson solider died Tuesday in a noncombat related incident while stationed in Taji, Iraq, the post announced Wednesday.
Spc. Michael T. Osorio, 20, of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, deployed to Iraq on Feb. 23, Fort Carson records show. It was his first deployment.
Osorio’s death remains under investigation.
Osorio joined the Army on July 17, 2017, and had been at Fort Carson since last May. He was an intelligence analyst assigned to the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.
“The 3rd Armored Brigade would like to extend its deepest condolences to the friends, family, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Michael Osorio,” said Col. Michael J. Simmering, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, in a statement.
“Spc. Osorio’s dedication to the mission and his unit, made him a valued member of the Iron Brigade. His loss will be felt throughout our formations. We ask that everyone keep the Osorio family in their hearts and prayers as they deal with the tragic loss of their soldier.”
Osorio has received an Army Commendation Medal and an Army Achievement Medal.