A Fort Carson soldier was arrested Tuesday morning after being accused of child sex exploitation, authorities said.

Ryan Scott Taflinger, 30, was taken into custody on the 7300 block of Fortman Drive in Fountain after police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or ICAC. Evidence was recovered during a police search.

He was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of sexual exploitation of children (possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material) and unlawful storage of firearms, Fountain police said.

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is made up of Colorado Springs police, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain police and special agents with Homeland Security.

Anyone with information about witnesses and victims in this case is asked to call Fountain police Sgt. Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or www.crimestop.net.