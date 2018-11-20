Spc. Shakir D. Cook-Troynel, 23, was fatally shot early Saturday in southeast Colorado Springs, allegedly by a fellow Fort Carson soldier, police say.
Pfc. Isaiah Towns, 20, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the slaying, which was reported shortly after 2 a.m. in the Stratus Apartment Homes at South Murray Boulevard and Airport Road. He remained in El Paso County jail Tuesday on $100,000 bond.
Towns reportedly told police he entered the apartment he shared with his wife, Ashley Charmain Mary Pace, 27, because he believed she was cheating on him, an arrest affidavit shows. Pace, who has a child with Cook-Troynel from a prior relationship, had told Towns on Friday that she wanted a divorce.
Towns said he entered the apartment with a pistol "and heard moans coming from the master bedroom," the affidavit says. When Towns entered the bedroom, he saw Pace mostly naked and Cook-Troynel in the closet with the door open. Towns told police he intended to intimidate Cook-Troynel to "get answers," but his adrenaline was high and Pace began yelling at him and trying to push him out of the room.
During the struggle, Towns fired his pistol, hitting Cook-Troynel in the upper torso, the affidavit says. In an interview with police, Pace said she did push Towns, but she was not struggling with him when he pulled out a gun and shot Cook-Troynel.
Pace and Towns got married Oct. 5, county records show.
Cook-Troynel, of Homestead, Fla., joined the Army on May 5, 2015, records show. In February he came to Fort Carson, where he was assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. He was deployed to Afghanistan from May to July.
Cook-Troynel received several commendations during his 3½ years of service, including the Army achievement medal.
"Spc. Shakir D. Cook-Troynel served honorably as an indirect fire infantryman in the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, over the past nine months. He was only with our unit for a short time, but while here he demonstrated excellent performance," said Lt. Col. Ryan D. Barnett, the battalion commander, in a written statement. "He was instrumental in the success of the unit, and he made a lasting impact on our formation and everyone whose life he touched. Our most sincere condolences go out to the Cook-Troynel family."
Towns, of Batesville, Miss., also was assigned to the combat team and works as a signal support systems specialist, records show. He has served in the Army for 17 months.
Towns doesn't have a previous criminal history in Colorado, court records show.
Cook-Troynel's death is the city's 31st homicide this year, compared with 27 at this time last year, police said.