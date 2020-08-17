Two people in a fatal motorcycle crash after a head-on collision driving the wrong way on an Interstate 25 off-ramp early Sunday south of Colorado Springs have been identified.
The motorcyclist, William Burrows, a 42-year-old Fort Carson soldier, drove south on the northbound off-ramp of South Academy Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. when he collided with the front of Hummer H2, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Passenger Jennifer Burrows, 39, also died during the collision.
Both vehicles caught fire, but the driver and a passenger of the Hummer survived. A 63-year-old man in the Hummer had minor injuries and a 56-year-old women in the Hummer had serious injuries.
RELATED:
Man, woman die in motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles near Divide