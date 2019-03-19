GazetteSlate.jpg

A Fort Carson soldier accused of repeated sexual assaults on a child was arrested in late February, court records show.

Noel Vicente Enriquez, 34, was booked into the El Paso County jail Feb. 28. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The victim's name and age was redacted from court documents. Her mother first contacted the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in February when she learned of the alleged assaults, which may have been occurring for more than a year, Enriquez's arrest affidavit said.

A mandatory protection order was granted to the victim against Enriquez at a hearing March 4, according to court records. His first appearance was held Monday.

