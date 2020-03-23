Fort Carson shifted to "readiness critical" operations Monday, prescreening all who enter the post for corona virus and sending troops home who aren't involved in essential operations and deployments.
The action comes as the post of with more than 25,000 troops attempts to limit the spread of coronavirus while staying ready for combat overseas, Fort Carson said in a statement.
"As the nation's first responders, Fort Carson serves a unique role and must continue to be ready to respond to a crisis at a moment's notice," post officials said in a news release issued Monday. "We must continue to prepare as the nation's first line of defense. Commanders at every level will take prudent measures to limit the risk of exposure within their formations."
Those wishing to enter post will need to answer a medical questionnaire, according to the release. All gates remain open, but gates two, five, six and 19 may close in the future.
Non-critical training events, school physicals, routine readiness exams and part-time day care are canceled until further notice, the release stated. Additionally, the post golf course and Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex are closed.
In-and-out processing, Central Issue Facility, Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program (for those individuals within 60 days of separation) and Soldier Readiness Processing will continue by appointment only.
Fort Carson officials announced Sunday the post's second case of the virus: a civilian who works at Evans Army Community Hospital and is now in isolation at home. The post said the female health care worker is in her 60s and had limited contact with patients and staff, who have been notified and are being monitored by Fort Carson Public Health.
The post last week opened a dedicated testing for those who suspect they may have the virus. It is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Evans Army Community Hospital. Results will be processed off-post, officials said.
For more information on the post's response to the coronavirus pandemic, visit this website.