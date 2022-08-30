The 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson officially welcomed its new deputy commanding officer and chief of staff during a ceremony on the post Tuesday.

The addition of Col. Kareem "Monty" Montague and Col. Michael Wagner, who came to Fort Carson in July, effectively "rounds out" the post's senior leadership staff, Maj. Gen. David Hodne, the post's commanding general, said during opening remarks.

After the presentation of the red, white and blue as well as a bundle of yellow rosebuds — symbols of friendship — to the Montague and Wagner families, Hodne said the men have already had a "profound" impact on the leadership's effort to "sustain a command climate in which soldiers and leaders are completely informed and treated with respect,” including giving them opportunities to develop in their roles and spend time with their families.

This is not the first time Hodne, who assumed command of the division in August 2021, has served with the two men. He said he and Wagner return to Colorado Springs after previous tours at Fort Carson together, during which Wagner deployed "as an Ivy soldier" (a nickname for 4th Infantry) to Iraq.

Before becoming the post's chief of staff this summer, Wagner commanded the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team in the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas.

“The first time I got to wear this patch was in 2003," Wagner said during the ceremony. "It’s an honor to return and serve with these great soldiers again."

Hodne also said he and Montague served in the same brigade combat team in Iraq almost 14 years ago.

A "career artilleryman," Montague joins Fort Carson as its deputy commanding officer after serving most recently as the executive officer to the chief of staff of the Army in Washington.

Montague said he is excited to enjoy Colorado Springs' natural wonders and be a part of the Ivy Division's "storied" history. He likened himself to an aging warrior in Lord Alfred Tennyson’s poem “Ulysses,” who, upon surrounding himself with younger fighters, is able to relive the highs of his earlier career.

"Just being in the company of warriors allows him to relive that excitement and relive that life," Montague said of the poem's subject. "That's how I feel today. I'm honored to be a part of this division."

After the ceremony, Hodne said the event is an important tradition because it allows the post to meet the senior leaders tasked with taking the division through the "risks or opportunities and challenges" of the time.

In a State of Fort Carson address in April, Hodne emphasized those challenges as being the effects of the U.S.' withdrawal last August from Afghanistan after 20 years, Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, "competition" in East Asia, and persistent "violent extremism" — all occurring during a global pandemic.

He noted that the division's 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team deployed to Eastern Europe as part of a regular training rotation with NATO allies and is conducting exercises — like Exercise Vigilant Fox with Finnish and British forces earlier this month — in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine.

"We're real proud of that team," Hodne said. "The Ivy Division always stands ready to answer the call, and we don't know exactly what dilemmas we're going to face, but we've got to be ready for everything."