Fort Carson's Evans Army Community Hospital introduced Monday a curbside pharmacy service. It is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patients are asked to arrive in the east parking lot near Soldier Family Care Center, where a team member will assist with prescription dropoff and pickup.
Patients 10 and up must have a DoD ID card to use the service.
Call 719-526-7411 between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. to schedule a pickup time.
