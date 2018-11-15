FT. CARSON HOMECOMING
About 200 soldiers of the 3rd Squadron of the 61st Cavalry Regiment, march through a Fort Carson gymnasium entrance at the start of a homecoming ceremony Thursday. The soldiers were coming home from a peacekeeping duty in the Baltic states.

Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette
After nine months in Kosovo, Staff Sgt. Isaiah Valdez got to come home to his family in time for turkey.

The father of three said what his 2nd Brigade Combat Team comrades were likely thinking on Thursday as they arrived home from peacekeeping duty in the Baltic state.

“I’m really glad to be back,” Valdez said amid a happy scene as more than 200 troops reunited with loved ones in a Fort Carson gymnasium.

Valdez, a Pueblo native, and his unit, the 3rd Squadron of the 61st Cavalry Regiment, spent the months monitoring a United Nations agreement that dates back to the Clinton administration to keep troops from Serbia and Kosovo safely separated.

FT. CARSON HOMECOMING
Zerachiel Valdez, left, and Jonah Valdez hug their father, Staff Sgt. Isaiah Valdez, a Pueblo native , during a homecoming ceremony Thursday at Fort Carson. More than 200 soldiers were reunited with loved ones.
The rest of the 4,400-soldier brigade, the bulk of whom spent their overseas tour in Afghanistan, will be home by the end of the month.

The squadron’s top enlisted soldier, Command Sgt. Maj Jasan Weaver said the work in Kosovo involved long days of patrol duty for the troops.

The soldiers work alongside local forces and NATO troops to keep the nation calm.

“It allowed us as cavalry scouts to get after the reconnaissance and security mission,” Weaver said.

Weaver has been overseas so many times in a 22-year Army career that he’s lost count of deployments. But his wife Amber said reunions after long separations never get old.

“I’m ecstatic,” she said.

The soldiers came home to a brief ceremony with a rapid speech from Brig. Gen. William Thigpen, the post’s deputy commander.

“What you accomplished over the past nine months will have a lasting impact on the people of Kosovo,” Thigpen said.

The homecoming introduced Capt. Jeremy Workman to his son, who was born while he was overseas.

“He’s 5 months old today,” the captain said, cradling a tiny J.D. Workman with his wife, Tiffany, by his side.

Contact Tom Roeder: 636-0240

