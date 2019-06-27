A Fort Carson Green Beret was one of two U.S. soldiers killed in combat Tuesday in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Thursday.
Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, 32, of Heilbronn, Germany, was assigned to Fort Carson's 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group.
Riley and Sgt. James G. Johnston, 24, of Trumansburg, N.Y., were killed in Afghanistan's Uruzgan Province "as a result of wounds sustained from small arms fire while engaged in combat operations," the Department of Defense said.
The incident is under investigation Thursday.
Riley, a Special Forces communications sergeant, was on his sixth deployment to Afghanistan, U.S. Army Special Operations Command said. He joined the Army in March 2006.
"It is with a heavy heart that we learn of the passing of Master Sgt. Micheal Riley in Afghanistan," said Col. Lawrence G. Ferguson, commander of the 10th Special Forces Group, in a statement.
"Mike was an experienced Special Forces noncommissioned officer and the veteran of five previous deployments to Afghanistan. We will honor his service and sacrifice as we remain steadfast in our commitment to our mission."
After completing basic combat training and airborne school, Riley was assigned to the 112th Special Operations Command Europe Signal Detachment. He then completed the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2012 and was assigned to 10th Special Forces Group.
Riley received numerous awards and decorations during his career, including the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters.
Johnston was assigned to 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Hood, Texas.