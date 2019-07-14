A Fort Carson Green Beret was killed in fighting Saturday in Afghanistan, the Army said.
Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor, 40, of Teague, Texas, died in Faryab Province as a result of injuries sustained from enemy small arms fire during combat operations. This incident is under investigation.
Sartor, who was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, is the second Fort Carson soldier to die in Afghanistan in the past two weeks.
Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins, 31, a Special Forces medical sergeant from Ogden, Utah, assigned to 10th Special Forces Group, died June 30 from noncombat related injuries in Helmand Province.
Sartor had been in the Army since 2001 and had been a Green Beret since 2005, the Army said.
He had served at least seven deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2002, according to a news release from U.S. Army Special Operations Command. He first deployed to Iraq as an infantryman in 2002. As a Green Beret, he was deployed in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010. He also deployed with the 10th Special Forces Group to Afghanistan in 2017 and 2019.
“We’re incredibly saddened to learn of Sgt. Maj. James ‘Ryan’ Sartor’s passing in Afghanistan. Ryan was a beloved warrior who epitomized the quiet professional," Col. Brian R. Rauen, commander of 10th Group, said in the news release. “He led his soldiers from the front and his presence will be terribly missed.”
Sartor’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters. He has been posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals.