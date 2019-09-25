A Fort Carson firefighter is in a lot of trouble. He's facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting his wife. According to arrest papers obtained by Gazette news partner KKTV, officers showed up at Shaun Glidden's home for a domestic disturbance call.
Police say when they got to the house, Glidden's wife had blood all over her face. They say when they approached the house, a young girl told them "He's in there. He hit my mom in the face."
Arrest papers say Glidden told officers he and his wife were coming home from a friend's house. He allegedly told officers they got into bed and Glidden wanted to "cuddle" with his wife but she did not want to.
Documents say the wife tells a different story. They show the wife told police Glidden climbed on top of her and she repeatedly told him to get off of her. Papers say she was trying to get away, but he continued to hold her down with his body.
The affidavit continues, saying she told Glidden "Get off me," "This isn't right," "You can't hold me down." Court documents say he had moved his arm over her chest and up to her neck and began choking her. The wife told police she thought she was going to pass out because she could not breathe.