About 1,000 more Fort Carson soldiers will join the two brigades from the post already in Afghanistan when they deploy there later this year, the Pentagon said Thursday.
The 4th Infantry Division headquarters will leave late this year to replace troops from the 101st Airborne Division at Bagram Airfield north of Kabul. Their departure marks the biggest overseas commitment from the post since the height of the Iraq war, with more than 12,000 Fort Carson troops in Afghanistan and Eastern Europe.
“The 4th Infantry Division has a legacy of answering the nation’s call and serving with distinction for more than 100 years,” Fort Carson boss Maj. Gen. Randy George said in an email. “Throughout our proud history, one thing that has not changed is the heart and courage of our soldiers.”
The division headquarters includes George and his command staff along with a battalion of support troops. Overseas, the headquarters will oversee American troops as they work with Afghan allies in the 17-year-old war against Taliban insurgents.
The stop-and-start fighting in Afghanistan this year has been marked by cease-fires briefly interrupting some of the toughest combat of the war.
Colorado Republican U.S. Sen. Corey Gardner on a visit with Fort Carson troops in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in April said new combat rules from the Trump administration have freed American troops to better target enemies.
“They are talking about how the Taliban is facing elimination,” Gardner said. “The new authorities are allowing us to take the fight to them.”
Still, experts have questioned America’s long-term commitment to Afghanistan, where a weak central government has allowed insurgents free rein in some areas.
The division will join Fort Carson troops from the post’s 1st Brigade Combat Team, which is equipped with eight-wheeled Stryker vehicles and the ground-pounding 2nd Brigade, an infantry unit that is working with Afghan army units in the hinterlands.
Elements of the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade are also in Afghanistan, while the bulk of that unit is training with North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies in Europe.
The headquarters is set for a nine-month tour overseas. Its deployment has been rumored since September when former Army Secretary Patrick Murphy brought the move up during a speech on the post. At that time, the Army strongly denied that a deployment was planned, an assertion that was countered by several people familiar with the move.
