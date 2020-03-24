Fort Carson declared a public health emergency on Tuesday, a move the post's commander says will free up resources to proactively fight the pandemic.
“We will continue to work to balance readiness with mitigating the effects and potential spread of COVID-1," said Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, in a Tuesday morning press release.
Four cases with ties to Fort Carson have been announced, including two Colorado National Guard soldiers being housed at the Guard's Regional Training Institute facility, in a remote area of post.
An additional two — a Department of the Army civilian who works at Evans Army Community Hospital, and a spouse of Department of the Army employee — are in isolation off post, a Fort Carson spokeswoman said Tuesday morning.
The post's emergency declaration comes a day after Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station also declared public health emergencies.
An active-duty troop and a dependent, unrelated, tested positive for the virus, Peterson announced Monday. Both individuals are quarantined and receiving support and medical care.
Schriever also announced a positive case of the virus on Monday. A 50th Space Wing government civilian has been in isolation at home since March 17 and is receiving care, the base said in a news release.
Fort Carson shifted to “readiness critical” operations Monday, prescreening all who enter the post for coronavirus and sending troops home who aren’t involved in essential operations and deployments.
Area Air Force bases have done similar, restricting movement and limiting services.
Both Fort Carson and Peterson continue to operate virus testing sites — Carson at Evans Army Community Hospital, and Peters at the on-base car wash.
Also on Tuesday morning, the Air Force Academy announced its north gate would be closed until further notice.
This is a developing story and will be updated.