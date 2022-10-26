Fort Carson main gate

Installation access changes are coming to a number of Fort Carson gates beginning on Monday.

 Associated Press file

Installation access changes are coming to a number of Fort Carson gates beginning on Monday.

Personnel should identify alternate routes and prepare in advance if their commutes will be impacted, according to a news release.

The move is “an effort to better balance current installation access point usage and manning requirements,” according to the release. The following gate schedules will take effect:

• Gate 2 will close beginning 6 p.m. Monday.

• Gate 4, also known as the B Street Gate, will be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Nov. 4. It will also be closed on weekends, federal holidays and days of no scheduled activities.

• Gate 5 will have the same operation hours as Gate 4.

• Gates 6 and 19 will continue operating from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be closed on weekends, federal holidays and days of no scheduled activities.

• Gates 1, 3 and 20 will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

Tags

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments