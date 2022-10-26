Installation access changes are coming to a number of Fort Carson gates beginning on Monday.

Personnel should identify alternate routes and prepare in advance if their commutes will be impacted, according to a news release.

The move is “an effort to better balance current installation access point usage and manning requirements,” according to the release. The following gate schedules will take effect:

• Gate 2 will close beginning 6 p.m. Monday.

• Gate 4, also known as the B Street Gate, will be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Nov. 4. It will also be closed on weekends, federal holidays and days of no scheduled activities.

• Gate 5 will have the same operation hours as Gate 4.

• Gates 6 and 19 will continue operating from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be closed on weekends, federal holidays and days of no scheduled activities.

• Gates 1, 3 and 20 will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.