Former Woodland Park mayor Neil Levy died Saturday.
"It is with great sadness and an enormous amount of love and gratitude that we say an earthly goodbye to Neil Levy who passed peacefully early this morning," the City of Woodland Park posted on its Facebook page.
"One of Woodland Park's greatest Mayors, long-time resident and business owner, Neil's generosity and love touched thousands of people. Neil, you will be missed so greatly, and will always be in the hearts and minds of all those that love you. Peace be with you."
Levy gave an emotional farewell at a virtual meeting of the Woodland Park City Council in April. Current mayor Val Carr was sworn in after Levy's address.
"I’ve been struggling with my health these past four or five months and I wouldn't be here today without my family,” Levy said.
A Colorado resident since 1977, Levy moved to Woodland Park in 1999 when he purchased the venerable Swiss Chalet Restaurant. He also owned the Peppertree Restaurant in Colorado Springs.
Levy's stint as mayor began in 2014. He did not seek reelection because of his illness.