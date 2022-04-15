Don Angell, 64, was arrested earlier this week and taken to the Teller County jail on several misdemeanor accounts, including harassment.

Angell, the former director of Teller County’s Office of Emergency Management, was fired by county commissioners last month, with no reason given.

According to county court filings, Angell is accused of three counts of misdemeanor harassment. Additionally, he is accused of a bias-motivated crime and child abuse, negligently causing bodily injury, both misdemeanors.

According to information provided to a Pikes Peak Courier reporter by board members of the Florissant Fire Protection District and corroborated by arrest records obtained by The Gazette on Friday, Angell was involved in an altercation at the home of Mike Bailey, chief of the fire district, on April 2.

Bailey was placed on paid administrative leave this month by the district board, which did not provide reasons for the suspension.

Angell and his wife, Patti Angell, who is the fire district's administrator, had gone to the Bailey home to retrieve a district vehicle and an altercation between Don Angell and Bailey ensued.

According to arrest records, Angell, a white man, repeatedly used offensive language and racial slurs directed at Bailey, a Black man, and his spouse.

Angell is accused of telling the victims to "Get out of here, you f---er," and repeatedly using the N-word.

Both Bailey's and his spouse's names are redacted from the arrest records, but police identify Bailey as the Florissant fire district's chief.

Angell is also accused of lunging at Bailey and grabbing his wrist and arm. When Bailey pulled away from Angell to sign a document that would release the fire protection district vehicle, Angell apparently lunged and tried to grab Bailey again, but was unsuccessful.

A third victim identified in arrest reports, but whose name and relation to the Baileys is redacted, also witnessed the altercation.

Angell posted $800 bond Thursday, according to court filings.

His arraignment is scheduled for April 28 in Teller County.