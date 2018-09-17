The Star Tribune of Minneapolis has reported that former Colorado Springs high school kicker Daniel Carlson has been cut from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. The team will be signing former Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey as Carlson's replacement.
Carlson, a rookie from Auburn who starred at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs, has struggled with consistency during his time with the Vikings. He went 0 for 3 in a week two tie with Green Bay, including two misses in overtime.
Minnesota traded into the fifth round to draft Carlson with the 167th pick in April. He beat out veteran kicker Kai Forbath for the starting position in training camp.
Bailey spent his entire seven years in the NFL with the Cowboys after being drafted in 2011 from Oklahoma State.