Rocky Mountain Deli, 1869 S. Nevada Ave., is owned by Ashley and James Hunsucker. If you visited the store when it was a Schlotzsky’s, you’ll recognize Ashley making the sandwiches and James handling the cash register. They had owned the franchise since 1988.
“Whenever you first buy a franchise, it’s a 20-year agreement,” Ashley said. “When it was time to re-sign, our franchisor wasn’t interested in a contract for this location. They wanted us to move to another location father north that would have been very expensive for us.”
They declined the offer and rebranded the business. The menu has been substantially increased, offering hot and cold sandwiches, wraps, quesadillas, deli dogs, pizza-like flat breads, salads and house-made chili and soup. Details: 633-5445, tinyurl.com/ ycmglfsp.