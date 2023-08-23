A former Rocky Ford police officer is facing charges of tampering with evidence, theft and official misconduct in connection with crimes investigators say he committed while working at the rural police department in southeast Colorado.

George Ibarra, 41, was arrested Tuesday by the Rocky Ford Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation and booked into the Bent County jail, authorities announced Wednesday.

Ibarra was arrested in 2021 on two misdemeanor counts of harassment, which prosecutors later dismissed, court records show.

Rocky Ford is about 95 miles southeast of Colorado Springs.