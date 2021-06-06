The Myron Stratton property in Colorado Springs hasn’t been an orphanage for 40 years, but it’s still home to Brenda Emilio.
“I like to keep it alive,” the 59-year-old said. “My generation is the last of it.”
She's preserving the past by keeping the beauty and operations going on the grounds where her formative memories were created.
In 2005, Emilio became the first female employee in the maintenance department at the Myron Stratton Home, which was built after the 1902 death of benefactor Winfield Scott Stratton, the first millionaire of the Cripple Creek gold rush.
Fifteen years later, she’s the only one on the campus with such deep ties to its history.
Emilio works hard, says Daniel O’Rear, executive director of the Myron Stratton Home. She tends to all the flower beds on the 100-acre estate, and repairs and refurbishes apartments, cottages and duplexes where seniors and homeless families live on site. She also pulls security duty on the weekends.
“She’s like the Swiss Army knife,” O’Rear said. “She can do anything and everything.”
Emilio developed a strong work ethic from growing up in the orphanage, where the virtue was drilled into children’s minds.
Emilio keeps close to her heart both the good and the bad parts of being an orphan, which molded a childhood that became simultaneously similar and yet different from her peers.
“It was just a world inside the world,” Emilio said.
She arrived at the campus off South Nevada Avenue in 1967, when she was 5 years old, the youngest age of acceptance, and left in 1978, as the state was developing a foster-care system to replace orphanages.
She was among the last group of orphans to live there.
After twice moving to California and back in adulthood, Emilio felt drawn to her Colorado Springs roots, returning again in 2005.
One day she went to pick apples on the Myron Stratton acreage and met a friendly maintenance man. When she went a second time to help herself to more fruit, a different employee said she had to leave.
Indignant, she said, “How dare you tell me to leave; this is my home.”
She has surrounded herself with bits and pieces of it. She collected discarded materials from building remodels and incorporated them in converting a garage into living quarters for herself.
“I used old windows and doors, and the bottom half of my living room wall is wood from here,” Emilio said.
'Free home for poor residents'
Many things have changed, Emilio notes, moving comfortably around the estate and pointing out missing landmarks.
The dairy is long gone, the large swimming pool that had a wicked water slide is buried and the ice rink is a parking lot.
Gaping holes mark the departed pine trees that seemed like friends to the children who played beneath them.
The Myron Stratton Home was established in 1913, and the orphanage opened in 1914 to fulfill the directives of Stratton’s will, which said his $4.4 million bequest was to be used to create “a free home for poor persons who are without means of support and who are physically unable by reason of old age, youth, sickness or other infirmity to earn a livelihood.”
Four former dormitories that housed 80 displaced children continue to serve families in need, but in new ways. TESSA, the city’s domestic violence prevention organization, provides programs from its offices in one of them, as does Partners In Housing, which supplies apartments for homeless families.
And 114 seniors live on site in assisted or independent living accommodations.
What’s still the same, Emilio says, while trudging up the stairs that lead to the top floor of the Logan Building, where she lived from seventh to 12th grade, are the views from her old dorm windows.
The land’s grassy knolls speak of serenity. Pikes Peak is a stable presence, as is Stratton's statue that marks his legacy.
Also fresh in Emilio's mind is what she identifies as a lingering, distinctive smell of concentrated Lysol, rising from the building’s innards.
She knows where the laundry chute was in her room and how the steam radiators sizzled. They were so hot that wet jeans would dry and an extra bit of dough from the kitchen would cook when laid on top.
Not a typical orphanage
Children were sent to the orphanage for the same reason as today’s foster care system: Life at home wasn’t working out. Some children lost both parents to death or abandonment, others had one parent who wasn’t capable of taking care of them.
Emilio’s mother died of malaria, and her father “didn’t know what to do with four little kids.” He also became an alcoholic, she said.
She has only two memories before the orphanage, when her dad told his children their mother had passed away, and when she saw her mother’s body in the casket.
“I remember at her viewing telling my dad I wished I could kiss her, and she’d wake up, like Snow White.”
Her older sister and brother came at the same time as Emilio.
“You had to apply to get in, and it felt like once you got in, you couldn’t get out,” she said. “Most of us stayed most of our childhood.”
Named for Stratton’s father, the Myron Stratton Home was not a typical orphanage. The food was farm fresh from the gardens and livestock — although everything was locked up when it wasn’t mealtime.
There were piano lessons, learning to ski at The Broadmoor, tennis matches, “the best playground” in town and mandatory church attendance.
“They kept us pretty busy,” Emilio said.
Enough kids always were around to form two teams and play an impromptu game of red rover, dodge ball or baseball.
Competitive sports were encouraged, Emilio said. Swim meets were something to look forward to, she said, because participants got normally forbidden candy.
Rules, routines and restrictions governed daily life.
Younger girls slept in 10 brass beds lined up in one of the dorms and were allotted one drawer in a dresser to put their clothes. Trough-style sinks in the bathroom accommodated eight girls at a time for hair-washing.
Locked-up phones meant little communication with the outside. Families could visit for two hours every Sunday afternoon. Once a month, children could return home for eight hours.
High school teens were allowed a date night once a month, with a 10 p.m. curfew.
Sometimes, boys would sneak through the underground tunnel system — which was built in the 1940s to run wiring and piping for utilities systems and connect to all but one of the buildings — to spy on the girls.
Everyone worked during the summer. Girls learned to cook, clean and help in the laundry room, which Emilio said was “hot and miserable.” Boys did farm chores and helped in the dairy and the butcher shop.
Children’s clothes had to be marked with their initials to make sure they got back to the owner.
“Sometimes a boys’ jock strap would end up in the girls’ laundry, and we thought that was so funny,” Emilio said.
Children were paid for their toils, from 25 cents to 66 cents, which went into a savings account and was dispensed when they left the home.
Emilio had earned $7,000 by the time she moved out at age 17, half of which she said she gave to her father.
Children attended public schools. If they got picked on or bullied, everybody would come to their rescue, Emilio said.
“The home kids, we stuck together,” she said. Because of that, “We were pretty accepted in school.”
The estate owned a mountain cabin on the side of Cheyenne Mountain, which kids loved to visit. The cabin had long bunks that would sleep 20 kids at a time, Emilio said.
For punishment, children had to sit on their beds and were not allowed to go outside or watch television for a month.
Cussing or backtalking was a sure way to disciplinary action.
And, "If you shrugged your shoulders you were acting like a donkey, and you had to put your underwear on your head and walk around,” Emilio said.
At Christmas, each child would receive $5 to spend on a gift from the Sears & Roebuck catalogue and got to visit their parents for three days.
“The Air Force Academy would give us a Christmas party, and people would donate stuff,” Emilio said. “The community really supported us.”
Taking misfortune in stride
While their needs were attended to in every way, the “house parents” who supervised the children weren’t their real parents. The children learned impeccable manners, Emilio said, but they didn’t learn about their developing adolescent bodies, relationships and love. There wasn't much affection from or personal relationships with the adults.
Running away was common.
When she was in the fourth grade, Emilio joined a group of six girls who took off.
“We’d saved our biscuits from dinner to bring with us,” she said.
They walked for several miles down South Nevada Avenue — lined with prostitutes at the time — and made it to the house of one of the girls.
Her mom said, “’You know I’m going to have to take you back,’” Emilio remembers.
But it was tough and tearful for the kids to return to their home away from home.
“You’d see everybody else with their parents, and you’d want to go home and stay with your parents,” she said.
Her older sister ran away in the eighth grade and never returned. Emilio didn’t have contact with her for years, but she now lives with Emilio, who runs a farm in the Peyton area.
Their older brother was kicked out of the Myron Stratton Home in the seventh grade for taking a church van for a joy ride and currently is homeless, Emilio said. Their younger brother lives in Indiana with his wife and children.
Life hasn’t been easy for Emilio. She’s divorced, cares for an autistic adult daughter and has struggled to make ends meet after a bad car wreck. She spent three months in the hospital with a broken back, 12 broken ribs, a punctured lung and a scalped head. That’s when she remodeled her garage to live in and rented out her house, to make ends meet.
She takes the misfortune in stride.
“I don’t think you can go around and say this or that is because of my childhood,” she said. “Everybody has a tough childhood, so there’s no excuses.”
Kids from the home still stick together as adults. About 15 past orphanage residents who live all over meet up each year to talk about their experiences from days gone by.
They remember how they couldn’t play with kids in the neighborhood or have sleepovers with friends from school. They remember how proud they were of holding their own during hockey games and swim meets and how they posed for group photos by the fireplace.
Around campus today, Emilio is known for bringing baby goats from her farm for assisted-living residents to pet and having her autistic daughter help with the flower beds.
Her upbringing seems to have made Emilio empathetic and compassionate, O’Rear said.
“She really cares for the residents, for her family and about this place,” he said.