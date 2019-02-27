A one-time reality TV cast member faces four years to life in prison for sex assault on a child in Teller County.
Richard Fretterd, who appeared on a TV series called "Prospectors," was sentenced on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child and other charges. The sentence was handed out by Judge Scott Sells.
“Fretterd’s conviction and sentencing should serve as a stark reminder to those who commit sex crimes in Teller County, especially against children; the full capabilities of law enforcement will be coming for you. These kind of atrocities against the weak will not stand in our community,” said Cmdr. Greg Couch, the public information officer for the Teller County Sheriff's Office