The appointment to a police accountability committee of a former Colorado Springs police chief and the widow of a law enforcement officer killed on duty sparked some residents' concern, but on Tuesday city council members stood by their selections.
Council members unanimously finalized the appointments to the 11-member Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission and called on the members to dig in and work on long-term solutions. The council, during its Tuesday meeting, did not make any changes to the line-up of appointees they tentatively agreed to last week.
The new commission will advise the council on how to improve police policy, serve as a channel for residents and the police department to share concerns, and promote understanding between the police and the public.
"I want you to leave your biases at the door, I want to you to assume the best of the population," Councilman Bill Murray said. He also addressed some of the criticism the council has already faced about the appointments.
"I understand there are folks who are already upset with who we selected and why we selected them. How about proving everybody wrong and representing the entire community?" he said.
Facebook users watching the meeting that was closed to the general public were among those who criticized the selection of former Colorado Springs Police Chief Luis Velez and Rachael Flick, a counselor and the widow of El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Micah Flick, who was killed on the job in 2018. The commission also includes two young men who helped organized police reform protests, a professor of criminal justice, two retired educators, a human resources diversity specialist, among others.
Resident Lisa Villanueva told The Gazette she considered the appointment of Velez and Flick a conflict of interest.
"Why would you pick someone that’s involved with the police force? ... They are the problem," she said, adding she believes Colorado Springs police racially profile residents and are more likely to stop those profiled.
Another online audience member pointed out Velez resigned from the Colorado Springs Police Department in 2006 after officers in his department improperly destroyed thousands of pieces of evidence.
Velez said in an interview he was not involved in the destruction and fired the main person responsible after he found out about it. He learned about the issue after a homicide detective went to retrieve some evidence and it was gone, he said.
An investigation by the district attorney's office found no criminal wrong-doing in the evidence destruction, according to previous news reports by The Gazette.
"We had an evidence supervisor that took things into his own hands by deciding that he was going to make room in the evidence section," Velez said.
Velez said he took responsibility for the loss of evidence, even though he was not directly responsible. After he resigned from Colorado Springs, he was hired as the police chief in Pueblo where he worked until his retirement in 2017.
When Velez left Colorado Springs in 2006 he was also facing a no-confidence vote from the Police Protective Association, which said at the time Velez wanted to terminate or demote officers without the current level of due process, according to past Gazette reports.
The former chief said the association was resisting the accountability he was enforcing.
"As the chief you have to implement things that may or may not be well received. You do it because it’s good for the community," he said.
Velez said he brings to the accountability commission his on-the ground experience in policing and academic study of use of force, the topic of his doctoral dissertation. He plans to help educate other commission members and help the group move faster, he said.
Councilman Tom Strand was among those backing Velez, who was selected on a split vote of 6-3. Strand said he wanted to see at least one former police officer on the commission because of the expertise they would bring to it.
"I think he’s balanced, I think he’s reasonable," Strand said of Velez.
Strand also said Flick was his top choice for the commission because she would provide an important voice as the spouse of a first responder.
Flick was also selected on a split vote of council, something she acknowledged during the meeting.
"I am committed to coming to the table in the spirit of mediation and to hear everyone’s voices and that’s something I really value," she said.
The list of all the appointees can be found HERE.