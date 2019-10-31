The former treasurer of a popular Colorado gun club is now facing 20 felony charges. It's in connection to accusations that she stole money behind the scenes.
Christina Stevens was arrested in late August.
According to court document, detectives say they believe Stevens stole nearly $55,000 from the Pikes Peak Gun Club in Colorado Springs while she was working as their treasurer. The money was supposed to go towards paying bills, vendors and utilities for the club.
Stevens' arrest papers said the most recently elected board members of the gun club noticed the club was struggling and a financial audit had not been done for years.
After that audit was complete, the board found someone purchased about $23,000 worth of supplies for the club over the course of six different transactions, but overpaid with $60,000.