The former treasurer of the Pikes Peak Gun Club was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $55,000 from the club, according to court documents obtained by the Gazette Thursday.
Christina Stevens faces 20 counts of identify theft and one count of theft.
According to court documents, police arrested Stevens in August after the former president of the El Paso County shooting range reported possible embezzlement and fraud.
After conducting an audit, an accountant found that $23,000 of merchandise was ordered and about $60,000 was paid out through six transactions.
Detectives found 14 additional fraudulent charges made between February and September 2018, totaling nearly $30,000. Some funds were directly transferred to Stevens' checking account.
Then-president of the club, Dale Royer, told police that the club "has been in turmoil" and most of its board members were removed following an election in September 2018. After being inducted, the new members noticed an audit had not been done in several years, the affidavit states.
Stevens was released from jail Aug. 22 after posting $3,000 bond, court records show.
The Pikes Peak Gun Club, at 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road east of the Colorado Springs Airport, was established in 1929 as Chapter 34 of the Izaak Walton League.
It includes rifle and pistol ranges, skeet fields and a archery range on 140 acres.