A former Palmer High School baseball coach and player were among three Colorado Springs residents killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 25 near Walsenburg, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The three who were killed were Steven Collier, 52, Mason Collier, 21, and a 16-year-old boy whose name was not released. The State Patrol did not say if the three were related.
Steven Collier had been a high school baseball coach since 2010, according to what appeared to be his Facebook page, and had been a coach for the Palmer Terrors, Colorado Springs School District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby said.
Mason Collier had played baseball while attending Palmer, making the all-star team in his junior year in 2017, according to the team's Facebook page. He also had worked at Chik-fil-A, according to a profile on Facebook.
The three were heading south on Interstate 25 around 7 a.m. when the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup headed in the opposite direction lost control, rolled through the median, went over a guardrail and collided with their Hyundai Elantra and a GMC Sierra, the State Patrol said.
Mason Collier, who was driving, Steven Collier, the front-seat passenger, and the 16-year-old riding in the back seat, all died in the crash. the 16-year-old was not wearing a set belt, investigators said.
The driver of the Ford truck , 24-year-old Ragan Seely, and a front-seat passenger, 23-year-old Garrett Robinson, both of Dallas, suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.
The State Patrol said the pickup was going too fast for winter road conditions and cited Seeley for causing the deadly crash.
The Sierra driver, Walter Melby, 85, of Loveland, was seriously injured but is stable, the State Patrol said.