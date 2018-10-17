The former owner of a Colorado Springs in-home care service was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of 25 counts of money laundering, theft from an at-risk adult and attempted theft from an at-risk adult, all felonies, police said.
Mark Stephen Terry, 58, sold Right at Home in January 2017, police said. The current owners of the business at 5446 N. Academy Blvd., Suite 203, are not under investigation.
The business, which opened in Colorado Springs in 2001, is a franchise of Right at Home Inc., which has offices in 43 states and Washington, D.C., its website says.
A spokeswoman for Right at Home Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
In October 2015, a former employee discovered accounting irregularities and alerted the authorities, police said. Terry was arrested following an "extensive investigation" by the Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit.