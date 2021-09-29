Klete Keller, a Colorado Springs resident and two-time Olympic gold medalist, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of obstructing Congress related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, officials with the Department of Justice announced.
Keller, 39, admitted to entering the Capitol building just before 2:40 p.m. Jan. 6, wearing a red, white and blue jacket with "USA" written on the back. Keller said he believed he and others were attempting to obstruct and impede Congress that day, which was set to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
According to his plea, Keller took photos and videos of the surrounding area and yelled expletives at U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. His plea also said he resisted law enforcement as they attempted to escort him off the premises and remained on scene as law enforcement deployed chemical irritants in an attempt to get him and others to disperse.
Keller also destroyed the phone and memory card he used and threw away his USA jacket, according to his plea.
In the eight months since the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, more than 600 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states. Department officials said 185 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics on the U.S. men's swim team, where he won five medals. He was most notably part of the Athens 2004 4x200-meter freestyle relay that saw the U.S. defeat Australia when Keller held off heralded Ian Thorpe in the anchor leg.