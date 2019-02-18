ARAPAHOE COUNTY — The victim from Sunday's neighbor dispute that ended in gunfire at Eaglecrest High School's parking lot is identified as 46-year-old Anthony "TJ" Cunningham.
Cunningham died Monday, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Cunningham played football at the college level for the Colorado Buffaloes and on the professional level for the Seattle Seahawks, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Deborah Sherman. He played safety. Cunningham was also one of the assistant principals at Hinkley High School in Aurora, Sherman said.
Cunningham was shot and hospitalized by his 31-year-old neighbor Sunday after an ongoing argument over a parking spot, the sheriff's office said. The pair lived near Eaglecrest High School close to Centennial city limits in Arapahoe County. Sherman said the Sheriff's Office won't yet release the name of the suspect, but the 31-year-old is being held on suspicion of murder.
