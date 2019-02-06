After nearly two years of scrutiny, New Mexico’s top law enforcement agency has filed criminal charges against former University of New Mexico Athletics Director Paul Krebs in connection with a 2015 golf trip to Scotland and his subsequent attempt to conceal a $25,000 donation he made in an apparent attempt to quiet criticism of the trip.
The Attorney General’s office filed a criminal complaint on Wednesday morning charging Krebs with fraud, money laundering, evidence tampering, criminal solicitation and making or permitting false public voucher, all felonies.
Krebs has been embroiled in scandal since 2017 when journalists began unearthing details about a 2015 Athletics Department fundraising golf trip to Scotland. The university spent about $64,000 in public money on the excursion, including nearly $25,000 to pay some costs for three private donors who attended: Paul Gibson, Darin Davis and Raleigh Gardenhire.