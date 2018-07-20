The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen who went missing in late June.
Authorities say 15-year-old Bill "Billy" Doukakas went missing June 24, but he was seen in the area of Pikes Peak Avenue and Murray Boulevard about two weeks ago, said Jacqueline Kirby, a spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Kirby said Doukakas also made a few Facebook posts from the area around the time he was reported to be seen. He may also frequent the area of Mitchell High School where he previously went to school, the sheriff's office said.
Kirby said there is no indication that Doukakas is an at-risk teenager, but they are concerned since he's been missing for almost a month.
"The public is our greatest asset in finding missing people," Kirby said. "We felt we were at a point (in our investigation where) we could reach out to the community."
Doukakas is described as a 5'10" black male weighing 110 pounds and may wear his hair in corn rows or short braids. The sheriff's office reported he has a French accent and often wears a silver chain necklace.