Police arrested a former Manitou Springs High School teacher suspected of sexually assaulting a child during the 2015-2016 school year, law enforcement said.
Officers arrested 35-year-old Timothy Hilt last Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child by one in a position of trust, Manitou Springs police said.
Hilt resigned from the Manitou Springs School District in 2016, police said.
He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 6, police said.
Officers encourage anyone with information to contact the Manitou Springs Police Department at 719-685-5407.