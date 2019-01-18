A former detention deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and faces a litany of charges for alleged crimes that happened within the Jefferson County Jail.
Deputies were made aware of possible employee misconduct involving deputy Myriah Lovato, 29, on Dec. 22, and started an investigation into her activities, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
An arrest warrant for Lovato was issued on Friday for felony charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree introducing contraband, two counts of second-degree introducing contraband, and sexual contact in a correctional institution. She also faces misdemeanor charges for three counts of first-degree official misconduct and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
