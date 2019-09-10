11 News is learning a former gym employee is accused of inappropriately touching women while giving them massages at the gym.
Court documents say Gabriel Rainey worked at Life Time Fitness in the Briargate area in Colorado Springs at the time. The gym tells 11 News the former worker was hired as a personal trainer and was never authorized to give massages. He has not been employed with the company since March 2019.
Gabriel Rainey was arrested in April after two women came forward. Court records show he is now facing felony charges for sexual contact-fake medical exam. He is also facing a charge for massage therapy-unauthorized practice.
Rainey's arrest papers say the incidents happened at Life Time in January and February 2019. Two women told detectives Rainey had touched them sexually while he was giving them a massage at the gym.