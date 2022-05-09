Gazette alum Dave Philipps won his second Pulitzer Prize on Monday, combining with other New York Times reporters to win the International Reporting category for reporting that challenging official accounts of civilian deaths from U.S. airstrikes in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
This year’s awards honored work produced in 2021.
"I love to dig for the truth, and I love to try to make people's lives better," Philipps said. "I’m honored to live in a world where I can sometimes make a difference and have my fellow journalists say 'good job.'"
In 2014, Philipps and The Gazette in Colorado Springs were awarded the Pulitzer Prize in national reporting for "Other Than Honorable," Philipps’ three-day investigative series that examined how soldiers injured during war were being discharged without benefits.