A Colorado Springs man who rocketed onto the state’s most-wanted list after stealing a police detective’s gun while fleeing a downtown hospital and shooting a second officer during a traffic stop now faces life in prison.
Randy Ray Bishop, who was arrested Jan. 26 after months on the run, was charged this week with first-degree murder in the November slaying of Thomas Anthony Faircloth. Faircloth, 27, was found Nov. 2 in a vacant lot at Galley Road and Powers Boulevard. Few details about his killing have been released, including how police tied Bishop to the crime, and an arrest affidavit is sealed.
Bishop, 36, was served with a second-degree murder warrant at the El Paso County jail in March. Prosecutors upgraded that charge to first-degree murder during a court appearance Tuesday.
First-degree murder charges carry a possible life sentence without parole — adding to the many decades Bishop faces if convicted of attacks on two Colorado Springs officers and other crimes stemming from his time as a fugitive.
Bishop is jailed without bond pending a June 26 preliminary hearing in the Faircloth killing. The murder case is one of seven felony cases pending against him. Most are from this year and 2019 but the oldest dates to 2016, court records show.
Authorities say Bishop evaded police in January after a shootout with officers who had stopped a car with expired license tabs at Galley Road and Arrawanna Street. One of the officers who returned fire was wounded before Bishop fled, authorities say.
The officer was treated and released from a local hospital and has fully recovered, police say.
Bishop, who had been sought on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, menacing and child abuse, was arrested in November but escaped.
During a November chase, police rammed Bishop’s car and he was taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central downtown. Police say he escaped from a CT scan room and stole a detective’s gun during a struggle in the hallway, during which two shots were fired inside the hospital. No injuries were reported.
Police say Bishop hid from police for nearly two months with the help of his younger brother, Jessy Bishop, 34, who was arrested Jan. 14 on suspicion to accessory to attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and aiding escape. Jessy Bishop is due for a preliminary hearing June 9.
Also accused of helping the fugitive hide out is Jacqulyn Horchner, 26, described in arrest papers as Randy Bishop’s girlfriend. Charged with aiding escape and accessory to Faircloth's murder, she is next due in court on April 28, records show.