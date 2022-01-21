Former Fountain pastor Kevin Troy Daniels, Sr., 53, who plead guilty to sexually assaulting a child he bribed with a Playstation was sentenced Wednesday to an indeterminate sentence of two years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to a city press release.
The sentence came after he plead guilty in October to sexually assaulting a child, a class four felony. The child, a 12-year-old girl unidentified in an arrest affidavit filed in Daniels' case, was assaulted in her home, the affidavit claims.
Daniels, according to the release, the former lead pastor at New Jerusalem Missionary Church, turned himself into police April 27, four days after Fountain police began investigating a report into the assaults, which according to court records began in early February.
He would face lifetime parole if it were granted, and will be required to register as a sex offender, per the release.
The affidavit previously reported on by The Gazette claimed Daniels fondled the girl, 12 at the time, underneath her clothing on multiple occasions.
The abuse occurred at the girl’s house, where he was a regular visitor, sometimes when they were alone and other times while others were home, police alleged.
So she wouldn't tell anybody, police alleged in the affidavit, Daniels told the girl not to tell anyone and bribed her with food, a PlayStation 5 and money, sometimes up to $100. The affidavit also claimed he told the girl’s mother he was “just tickling” her and apologized.