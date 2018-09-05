A soldier once stationed at Fort Carson was killed Monday in an attack in Afghanistan.
The Department of Defense is releasing few details about the deadly episode, only that it happened in the eastern part of the country and was an "apparent insider attack." Sgt. Maj. Timothy Bolyard of Thornton, West Virginia was killed and a second service member was wounded. Bolyard's passing marks the sixth American death in Afghanistan this calendar year.
The incident is under investigation.
Bolyard was stationed at Fort Carson from 2001 to 2011 and then again from 2013 to 2014, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
"I am deeply saddened by the loss of Command. Sgt. Maj. Tim Bolyard. His selflessness and dedication to his country and fellow Soldiers always will be remembered," said Security Force Assistance Command (SFAC) Commanding General Brig. Gen. Mark H. Landes. "The Bolyard Family is in our prayers as we make every effort to honor them in memory of his ultimate sacrifice."
Bolyard, 42, was on his seventh deployment at the time of his death. The Army said in a statement to 11 News that Bolyard was an armor/cavalry scout senior sergeant and was serving as the squadron command sergeant major assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade out of Fort Benning, Georgia.
Previous combat deployments include Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Albania. Bolyard served in the military for 24 years following his enlistment in June of 1994.