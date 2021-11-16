Former Florence city manager Michael Patterson was arrested Monday night at Denver International Airport, officials with the Florence Police Department announced Tuesday morning.
Patterson was arrested at 8 p.m. by officers with the Denver Police Department in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, officials said.
Patterson was wanted on suspicion of sexual contact no consent and stalking-emotional distress stemming from an incident from Aug. 30, according to court records. He was terminated by a unanimous city council vote Aug. 31.