Print versions of the Longmont Times-Call, Loveland Reporter-Herald and some other local newspapers were not distributed Saturday after an ex-employee fired a gun at the papers' printing facility, law enforcement said.
No one was injured and no property was damaged during the incident, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, but the newspapers could not be printed due to the incident and investigation.
Deputies received reports of a weapon being fired at 11:37 p.m. Friday outside the Leman Printing Center in Berthoud. Initial reports to police indicated the person firing the shots was an ex-employee at the facility in the 800 block of 2nd Street.
A man carrying a shotgun met law enforcement outside the business, the sheriff's office said. Deputies took the man into custody without incident.
Rhett Williams, 35, is being held on suspicion of reckless endangerment, menacing, attempted second-degree assault on a peace officer, prohibited use of a weapon, second-degree criminal trespass and attempted first-degree assault, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Several of those charges are felonies.