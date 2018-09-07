A former employee is suspected of attempting to rob the downtown Clarion Hotel early Friday, Colorado Springs police said.
Police said they responded to the hotel at 300 W. Bijou St. after Michael Barnes, a former employee, entered an employee area just before 3 a.m.
Employees called 911 after Barnes allegedly tried to open a cash box behind the front desk, police said.
Barnes cooperated with police at first, but began "yelling and acted erratically," prompting officers to use stun devices to contain him before his arrest, police said.