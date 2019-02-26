El Paso County's former public works chief has a new job, and the county attorney is being considered for another position too.
Former Public Works Executive Director Jim Reid has been appointed head of the new Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, a joint effort by the county and Colorado Springs.
Reid, chosen by the county administrator and city chief of staff, ran public works from 2013 to mid-2018, when he segued into OEM and began planning the merger of the city and county offices.
The new OEM, to be in a county facility on Mark Dabling Boulevard, is expected to save resources and ease communication during crises. City and county emergency workers will continue to coordinate disaster response and recovery and conduct training exercises to ensure that the city and county are prepared.
County Attorney Amy Folsom soon could become the county administrator. The county's commissioners are to vote March 14 on whether she will succeed retiring County Administrator Henry Yankowski, who is to retire in late April.
Folsom, county attorney since 2012, previously was a deputy and assistant district attorney at the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.