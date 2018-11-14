Former El Paso County sheriff’s deputy Steven D’Agostino was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for smuggling meth into the jail.
Sheriff Bill Elder addressed the court, saying he is saddened by the crime and will offer no support to the former employee.
According to the arrest affidavit, D'Agostino, 35, arranged meetings with inmates' associates to pick up the drugs concealed in food products. Then he would bring the food into the jail and distribute the drugs to inmates.
The day he was arrested, a woman dropped off a chicken meal from KFC for D'Agostino, and investigators found a blue balloon containing 7.5 grams of methamphetamine in the mashed potatoes, the affidavit says.